Two crorepati women candidates in fray for Gambegre bypoll

SHILLONG, Oct 25: The two primary contenders for the Gambegre seat – NPP’s Mehtab Chandee A Sangma and TMC’s Sadhiarani M Sangma are crorepatis, a perusal of their affidavits has revealed.

Mehtab Chandee, wife of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, owns two vehicles and 300 grams of gold and ornaments valued at Rs 2.5 lakh.

She also has other investments to the tune of Rs 4.15 crore in NE Natural Farms and Rs 8.26 crore in Trinity Healthcare.

As per her affidavit, the grand total value of her moveable asset is Rs 15.88 crore while the grand total value of her spouse’s assets is Rs 1.19 crore.

Mehtab owns two agricultural lands of 34 acres while Conrad owns four agricultural land totaling 150 acres. One of the properties is a gift.

Mehtab also owns three non-agricultural lands while Conrad owns one.

She also owns two residential properties, one in Delhi and one in Tura while Conrad owns three residential properties including two flats in Guwahati, which are inherited, and one in Delhi.

The total current market value of the immoveable assets of Mehtab Chandee is Rs 9.66 crore while the total current market value of the immoveable assets of the CM is Rs 6.69 crore.

Mehtab’s total liabilities is a little over Rs 10 crore while Conrad’s liabilities stands at Rs 23 lakh.

TMC candidate Sadhiarani M Sangma, wife of former minister Zenith Sangma, is also a crorepati as per her affidavit.

The grand total value of moveable assets owned by Sadhiarani is Rs 1.24 crore while the grand total of moveable assets of her spouse is Rs 46 lakh. She owns nine vehicles and jewelry worth Rs 5 lakh.

She owns three agricultural lands and seven non-agricultural lands while Zenith owns four plots of lands.

She also owns two commercial buildings in Tura and Ampati Bazar and three residential properties including one in New Delhi, whereas Zenith owns three residential properties.

The total current market value of her immoveable assets is Rs 6.8 crore while the total current market value of Zenith’s immoveable assets is Rs 4.5 crore.

She also has total liabilities worth Rs 1.55 crore.

Gambegre is poised for a four-way contest among Mehtab, Sadhiarani, BJP’s Bernard N Marak and Congress candidate Jingjang M Marak.

Also in fray are two independent candidates.