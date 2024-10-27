UDP flags contractors’ delays in road construction

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 26: United Democratic Party (UDP) general secretary Jemino Mawthoh on Saturday emphasised the need for contractors and departments to complete public works within the stipulated time, to avoid causing significant inconvenience to the public. He pointed to the deteriorating condition of roads in Shillong and the lengthy time contractors and departments are taking to complete these projects.

“Take the road near BDW School, for instance — just imagine the daily traffic jams. People are stuck in traffic for hours. The big question is, why isn’t it completed within the timeframe promised?” he said.

Referring to the MES Road, Mawthoh said, “There was a notice that vehicles wouldn’t be allowed to ply for a certain period, yet months have passed, and the work is still incomplete. At the MES junction, there’s digging, allowing only one vehicle to pass at a time.”

He expressed similar concerns about the area near BDW School, where work has stalled for months. “This shouldn’t happen in a city like Shillong.

Projects must be completed on time and not dragged on indefinitely,” he added.

Mawthoh also criticised the poor quality of repairs, noting that roads are often patched up only after extended delays, and the repairs fail to last long. “This situation can’t continue. All projects need to be completed within the set timeframe. I understand weather conditions can cause delays, but that doesn’t mean the work should go on endlessly,” he stressed.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar had said that the Meghalaya government will construct around 40-50 km of roads in Shillong to replace the smart roads which have been abandoned due to non-feasibility.

The PWD has prepared an estimate for almost all the important roads in the city, he said on Friday, while promising that the city would soon get good roads.