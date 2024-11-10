BJP eyes KHADC polls, banking on party’s ‘growing acceptance’

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 9: The State BJP is aiming to contest the upcoming KHADC polls, citing its growing acceptance and popularity in the state over the years.

Confirming this, senior BJP leader and Cabinet Minister AL Hek said that the BJP’s pro-people policies at the central level have resonated with the grassroots, leading to a stronger public acceptance of the party.

He highlighted several centrally sponsored schemes, such as the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), and the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), which have been implemented in Meghalaya to benefit the public.

Acknowledging the challenges, Hek noted that winning elections in Meghalaya is not only about the party but also about having strong candidates, and he expressed hope that the BJP would find capable contenders. “When we have our own official candidates, we will campaign fully and appeal to the people to vote for us,” he said.

Discussing the party’s preparations, he mentioned that the BJP is continually working to strengthen its presence in the state and is ready to act on directives from the party leadership. According to Hek, the relationship between the state and the central government has deepened, with people recognizing the party’s commitment to development—a promising sign for the future.

Opposition seat not desired: UDP

As various political parties prepare for the upcoming MDC elections, UDP leader and Cabinet Minister Kyrmen Shylla stated that no voter wants to see their leaders in the opposition.

Speaking to the media, Shylla, who also serves as the MLA for Khliehriat, said that being in the ruling coalition has enabled them to bring development to the people. “You cannot do justice to the people by sitting in the opposition,” he said, adding that voters prefer their MLAs to be part of the ruling government.

When asked about the UDP’s strategy to address the challenge posed by the VPP in the MDC polls, he urged the public not to rely solely on the VPP’s promises. “People should not just listen to their words; they should also see whether they have delivered on their promises,” he said.

Shylla further mentioned that the United Democratic Party (UDP) is actively preparing for the MDC elections, with district leaders given the flexibility to select candidates. He also assured that although the party has yet to finalise candidates for a few constituencies in Jaintia Hills, all six current MDCs in the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) will receive tickets to contest the elections.