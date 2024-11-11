Monday, November 11, 2024
News AlertREGIONAL

Assam bypolls: Parties end campaign; curbs on exit, opinion polls

By: Agencies

Date:

Guwahati, Nov. 11: The campaign for the by-elections to five constituencies in Assam, scheduled on November 13, ended on Monday evening, in accordance with a directive from the state election department.

According to Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, candidates of political parties have to conclude their election campaign 48 hours before the end of polling.

A statement issued from the chief election officer, Assam, informed that no person shall hold any election related meetings, processions, etc or campaign in any public gathering after 5pm on Monday.

In addition, electioneering on television, cinematography or any other such medium has also been banned.

During this period (from Monday evening till the end of voting), no cultural programmes, theatre shows or any entertainment programme can be organised to influence the public with election-related propaganda.

“Apart from this, exit polls, opinion polls will not be published or broadcast in print, electronic or any other platforms during the period. Predictions of astrologers, tarot card readings, political analysis, etc, will also not be published,” the statement issued from the office of the Assam CEO, said.

“The ban has been imposed so that voters can cast their vote in the election without intimidation and fear,” it said.

At least 20 pc of India’s economy will be digital by 2026-27: Jyotiraditya Scindia
NEHUSU moves President Murmu against NEHU VC
