Kanika Kapoor baby dolls her way into the ‘Year of Legends’

Curtain comes down on Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival 2024

From Abha Anindita

BHOIRYMBONG, Nov 16: The Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival 2024 lived up to its theme, ‘Year of Legends’, uniting generations through a musical extravaganza that brought together legends of the 60s, 90s and contemporary chart-toppers.

From disco icons Boney M to R&B artist Akon, Bollywood star Kanika Kapoor, Grammy-winning Clean Bandit, and global DJ R3hab, the festival catered to an eclectic audience at the RBDSA complex.

Day 2 of the festival continued the momentum with an interesting line-up, featuring Kanika Kapoor, Clean Bandit and R3hab, who had their own contributions to the state’s signature festival.

Bollywood playback singer, Kanika Kapoor, marked her debut in Shillong with an electrifying performance that brought Bollywood closer to an audience accustomed to Western tunes.

Known for hits like Baby Doll and Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, Kapoor captivated the crowd with her infectious energy.

Speaking to The Shillong Times after her eclectic performance, Kapoor expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming response.

“When I see so much love being given to me, I don’t take it for granted. I think I should give it back millions of folds. That’s the secret to my energy because I’m very grateful,” she said.

Her set featured an unplugged rendition of Baby Doll, which she described as an attempt to create an intimate connection with the audience. “We had very limited time, but if I had more, I would have gone on for another couple of hours,” she said teasingly.

Visibly charmed by Shillong, Kapoor shared her eagerness to explore the Northeast and collaborate with local artists. “I have heard so much about the rich culture here and I would love to explore it more. Unfortunately, I didn’t get the chance this time, but I’ll definitely be back,” she promised.

As Kapoor’s set ended, the stage transitioned to the Grammy-winning British trio Clean Bandit, whose fusion of classical instruments with electronic beats provided an interesting experience. Performing hits like Rather Be and Rockabye, the band’s seamless integration of live violin and cello with pulsating rhythms drew enthusiastic applause.

For many attendees, Clean Bandit’s performance highlighted the festival’s ability to cater to younger audiences while maintaining an air of sophistication. “Watching Clean Bandit live was surreal. The way they mix classical elements with modern electronic music is incredible, and seeing it happen live was magical,” said one festival-goer.

Following Clean Bandit, there was a surprise announcement on the stage that Nick Carter, American singer and songwriter, known for being a part of the legendary band Backstreet Boys, is set to perform on March 21, 2025, in Shillong, and tickets for which would go live in December 2024.

Closing the night was Dutch-Moroccan DJ R3hab, who turned the festival grounds into a massive dance floor with his high-energy beats. Known for hits like All Around the World (La La La) and Lullaby, R3hab’s electrifying performance kept the crowd on their feet until the very end.

The first day of the festival featured acts that spanned decades and genres.

Disco legends Boney M brought nostalgia to life with classics like Rivers of Babylon and Daddy Cool, albeit their short set left some fans disappointed.

An attendee from Hyderabad expressed his dissatisfaction but found hope in the band’s announcement of a New Year performance.

R&B icon Akon enthralled the 90s generation with his global hits such as Smack That and Lonely.

Local artists like The Great Society and Queen Sensation, along with international acts such as Jasleen Royal and Lucas, further enriched the festival’s line-up.

Beyond music, the Japan Arena offered cultural experiences, from anime screenings to cosplay competitions and sumo wrestling demonstrations. The Sakura Fashion Design Contest and food stalls showcased the city’s creativity and culinary diversity.

While international and national artists dominated the headlines, local acts such as Khasi Bloodz and SK Korn maintained the festival’s connection to Shillong’s music scene.

Whether it was Boney M’s nostalgic tunes, Akon’s timeless hits, Clean Bandit’s genre-bending melodies, or R3hab’s feet-thumping beats, the Cherry Blossom Festival proved it truly was a ‘Year of Legends’!