Cachar police step up vigil along Assam-Manipur border

Guwahati, Nov 19: Cachar Police have stepped up vigil along the volatile Assam-Manipur border with vulnerable entry points temporarily sealed amidst the unrest and tension in Manipur.

The move comes in the wake of the deaths of at least 10 suspected Kuki militants in a CRPF operation recently, followed by the recovery of six bodies, including those of kidnapped children and women in Jiribam district of Manipur.

Cachar district in Assam’s Barak Valley shares a 130-km border with Manipur and a large part of it is riverine.

Cachar superintendent of police Numal Mahatta said police forces have been on high alert in view of the prevailing tension, with additional police personnel deployed along the Cachar-Jiribam border.

River patrols have been conducted by the police personnel along the Barak River on a regular basis of late, while a strategic road march has also been carried out from Jiri River Bridge along the Assam-Manipur border, traversing villages to bolster public safety and enhance security.

Intermittent and meticulous vehicle checks, area domination and route marches have also been carried out amidst heightened vigilance to fortify public safety and foster a secure environment.

He said Cachar Police have been given directions by the chief minister and the DGP to take strict action against those who disturb peace in the border area.

Notably, amidst the tense situation, Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh had on Monday chaired a crucial meeting with ruling MLAs who condemned the recent killing of civilians in Jiribam.

“Rest assured, justice will be ensured and firm action will be taken up against the perpetrators. Key decisions on the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) and strengthening law and order were also taken to ensure peace and stability in the state,” the chief minister said.

Previous article
Elephant radio collared in Baksa district of Assam
Next article
Cong leader Ripun Bora slams PM for not visiting Manipur
spot_img
spot_img

