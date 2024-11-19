Tuesday, November 19, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Cong leader Ripun Bora slams PM for not visiting Manipur

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, Nov 19: Former Rajya Sabha MP and Congress leader Ripun Bora criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “not showing any seriousness” on defusing the situation in violence-hit Manipur.

Expressing concern at the ongoing violence in Manipur, Bora said on Tuesday that while the situation in Manipur has gone from bad to worse, “our Prime Minister has not shown any seriousness to the situation in Manipur which has been burning for one and half years.”

“The Prime Minister has been able to get time to make multiple foreign trips and election visits to the Northeast states, but has not spared even a few hours to visit BJP-ruled Manipur where there is no law and order, no security of life and property of citizens. The situation in the state has become volatile owing to the clash between two communities, but our Prime Minister has not been able to spare a few hours to console the people in Manipur,” he said.

“This step-motherly attitude of the BJP government and the Prime Minister towards the people of Manipur is highly condemnable. I therefore demand that the Prime Minister must visit Manipur without further delay,” the Congress leader said, while appealing to the Centre to be sincere in tackling the situation in Manipur.

Bora also criticised Assam chief minister and NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma, stating that “instead of making tall claims about issues in the Northeast as the NEDA chief, he should take initiatives to defuse the situation in Manipur.”

Meanwhile, a delegation of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee leaders and members on Tuesday evening held a candlelight vigil at Dighalipukhuri here, highlighting grave concern over the ongoing unrest in Manipur.

Speaking to mediapersons, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Debabrata Saikia, who led the protest rally, accused the BJP-led central government of not taking requisite action to address the situation in the BJP-led state, which has been on the boil for one and half months.

“The Congress has, time and again, been drawing the attention of the central government in regard to taking steps to control the situation in Manipur. A no-confidence motion was also moved in Parliament by Congress against the inaction of the government in Manipur, but nothing concrete was seen,” Saikia said.

“So, through this candlelight vigil, we draw the attention of the President to the situation in Manipur and that the Centre and the state government take steps to address the crisis so that things return to normal and peace prevails at the earliest,” he said.

Previous article
Cachar police step up vigil along Assam-Manipur border
Next article
Meghalaya Education Minister urges NEHU students to call off hunger strike
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Assam’s Karimganj district renamed as Shribumi: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati, Nov 19:  Karimganj district in Assam will be renamed as Shribumi district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...
NATIONAL

Assam online trading scam: CBI court dismisses bail plea of actress Sumi Borah

Guwahati, Nov 19: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Tuesday dismissed the bail plea of controversial...
MEGHALAYA

KVK hosts programme aimed at empowering female students  

Tura, Nov 19: The Vigyan Jyoti Program, a dynamic initiative aimed at empowering young female students to explore...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya Governor lauds NCW’s efforts to protect women’s right

Shillong, November 19: Deblina Khongdup, along with two esteemed members of the National Commission for Women (NCW), paid...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assam’s Karimganj district renamed as Shribumi: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Nov 19:  Karimganj district in Assam will be...

Assam online trading scam: CBI court dismisses bail plea of actress Sumi Borah

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Nov 19: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)...

KVK hosts programme aimed at empowering female students  

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Nov 19: The Vigyan Jyoti Program, a dynamic...
Load more

Popular news

Assam’s Karimganj district renamed as Shribumi: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Nov 19:  Karimganj district in Assam will be...

Assam online trading scam: CBI court dismisses bail plea of actress Sumi Borah

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Nov 19: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)...

KVK hosts programme aimed at empowering female students  

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Nov 19: The Vigyan Jyoti Program, a dynamic...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge