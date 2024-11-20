Wednesday, November 20, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Ensure Myntdu water flow not choked: High Court to govt

By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, Nov 19: The High Court of Meghalaya on Tuesday directed the state government to prohibit the deposition of construction materials in the Myntdu river in Jaintia Hills to ensure that the flow of its water is not choked.
After hearing a writ petition, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji and Justice Wanlura Diengdoh in an order said the grievance made is that the government granted permission for construction work by the side of the river but it is being undertaken indiscriminately, resulting in the unloading of debris into the riverbed.
Another grievance is that the government has not taken adequate steps to stop soil erosion of the river, resulting in deposition of silt in the riverbed. The petitioner complained that these are choking the flow of water for cultivation, drinking and other purposes.
The court said it was satisfied after going through the report filed on Tuesday by Additional Advocate General, Khalid Khan that the government has taken steps to prevent soil erosion and remove the debris generated by construction work and deposited in the river. The court said it appears from the report that the process is time consuming.
“It is pointed out by the learned Amicus Curiae (Phuyosa Yobin) that the dry season has started and it is likely to become drier in the near future. Some emergent measures are required to facilitate the free flow of water in the river,” the court said in its order.
“We direct that the government shall continue with the work they have already undertaken. Additionally, an appropriate administrative order should be issued by the government immediately prohibiting any materials generated  from construction work to be deposited in the river and directing that it should be taken away by truck or any other vehicle to a place designated by the administration and dumped there,” the court said.
“Secondly, up to a distance from the side of the river, inwards construction work should be regulated in terms of distance to be maintained from the bank of the river inwards and the volume of construction to be sanctioned by the government in a fair, transparent and reasonable manner,” the court further ordered.
It directed the Amicus Curiae to file a report by February 28, 2025. The court said the government will also file a report indicating the action taken and also responding to the report of the Amicus Curiae by March 13, 2025.
The next hearing has been fixed on March 24.

