NE capitals least polluted, shows central data

New Delhi, Nov 19: Despite having traffic chaos and other urban problems, capitals of the Northeastern states, including Shillong, have comparatively lesser levels of air pollution level this winter, official data showed.

The latest data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reveals a stark contrast in the air quality among cities with the worst and the best AQIs. In the Northeast, Aizawl, Gangtok, Shillong, Kohima and Itanagar are the least polluted capital cities with index values of “good” (less than 50 index value) category. Guwahati with less than 100 AQI comes under the “satisfactory” rank while Agartala and Imphal with more than 100 AQI come under the “moderate” category.

Several Indian cities including some in the Northeast are witnessing a rise in air pollution and a subsequent decline in air quality, according to the CPCB data.

Delhi tops the list for cities with the poorest air quality, with an AQI of 306. This index falls in the category of ‘severe’, which can lead to respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.

Incidentally, Byrnihat in Meghalaya remained the most polluted town throughout 2023 and most of 2024. On November 17, the AQI reading in Byrnihat was 269 points which was “very poor” but not “severe” like Delhi.