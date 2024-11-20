Wednesday, November 20, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

NE capitals least polluted, shows central data

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Nov 19: Despite having traffic chaos and other urban problems, capitals of the Northeastern states, including Shillong, have comparatively lesser levels of air pollution level this winter, official data showed.
The latest data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reveals a stark contrast in the air quality among cities with the worst and the best AQIs. In the Northeast, Aizawl, Gangtok, Shillong, Kohima and Itanagar are the least polluted capital cities with index values of “good” (less than 50 index value) category. Guwahati with less than 100 AQI comes under the “satisfactory” rank while Agartala and Imphal with more than 100 AQI come under the “moderate” category.
Several Indian cities including some in the Northeast are witnessing a rise in air pollution and a subsequent decline in air quality, according to the CPCB data.
Delhi tops the list for cities with the poorest air quality, with an AQI of 306. This index falls in the category of ‘severe’, which can lead to respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.
Incidentally, Byrnihat in Meghalaya remained the most polluted town throughout 2023 and most of 2024. On November 17, the AQI reading in Byrnihat was 269 points which was “very poor” but not “severe” like Delhi.

Previous article
Ensure Myntdu water flow not choked: High Court to govt
Next article
Paul sniffs ‘political ploy’ in linking him to biker’s death
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

NEHU hunger strike to continue as students fail to reach consensus

Shillong, Nov 19: The ongoing agitation of the North-Eastern Hill University Students’ Union (NEHUSU) and NEHU unit of...
MEGHALAYA

Rakkam urges students to call off hunger strike

Shillong, Nov 19: Education Minister Rakkam Sangma on Tuesday urged the agitating students of NEHU to call off...
MEGHALAYA

NPP won’t sever ties with us: State BJP

SHILLONG, Nov 19: The State BJP on Tuesday ruled out any chance of its coalition partner, NPP, repeating...
MEGHALAYA

Man held in Jaintia Hills for allegedly setting wife on fire

SHILLONG, Nov 19: West Jaintia Hills police on Tuesday arrested one Dahun Dkhar from Latyrke village in East...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

NEHU hunger strike to continue as students fail to reach consensus

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Nov 19: The ongoing agitation of the North-Eastern...

Rakkam urges students to call off hunger strike

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Nov 19: Education Minister Rakkam Sangma on Tuesday...

NPP won’t sever ties with us: State BJP

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Nov 19: The State BJP on Tuesday ruled...
Load more

Popular news

NEHU hunger strike to continue as students fail to reach consensus

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Nov 19: The ongoing agitation of the North-Eastern...

Rakkam urges students to call off hunger strike

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Nov 19: Education Minister Rakkam Sangma on Tuesday...

NPP won’t sever ties with us: State BJP

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Nov 19: The State BJP on Tuesday ruled...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge