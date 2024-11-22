CM Conrad releases book on cultural dances of Meghalaya

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 21: A book on cultural dances of Meghalaya titled A Synthesis of Rhythm & Art, documented by Sankardev College, was released by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma in the presence of Cabinet Minister Paul Lyngdoh, Chief Secretary DP Wahlang, Principal Secretary Frederick Roy Kharkongor and other dignitaries.

The conceptualisation of this publication emerged as a recognition and significance of dance amongst the tribes of Meghalaya, and to supplement this with the need to protect, promote and preserve their rich and diverse cultural heritage. This vision became a reality when on November 16, 2024, a total of 24 folk and cultural dances were brought together from across the state to perform in a platform and occasion befitting of their history and tradition. The Department of Arts and Culture sponsored and supported this effort in showcasing and promoting the arts and cultural heritage through these dances, many of them very rare, unique and extraordinary.

The programme was part of the Jan Jatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrating tribal culture.

Some of the rare dances that were performed include ‘Ka Chad Ku Iin Thyrme (Shad Kiew Iing Thymmai)’, ‘Ruga – The Spirit Dance’, ‘Ka Shad Rongkhli’, ‘Ka Shad Skain – Raid Wahkhen’, ‘Shad Krud Kba – Raid Thaiang’, ‘Ka Shad Bhoi Lasa’, ‘Shad Sein Khynrum of the Lyngam’, ‘Shad Rah Kynthei’.

Each communicated a story, passed on from generation to generation — looking back yet looking ahead.

Sankardev College brought together 24 dance troupes under one roof as the audience experienced their beauty, developed an appreciation for the performers, marvelling the movements, enjoying their music, witnessing costumes, which was truly magical.

Months of field visits and interviews culminated into this publication which will serve as a source of knowledge. The publication of this book, the first of its kind, was sponsored by the Department of Arts and Culture.