Thursday, November 28, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Mehtab takes oath as Gambegre MLA

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 27: Mehtab Chandee, who was sworn in as the Gambegre MLA on Wednesday, assured that her efforts will be to ensure the all-round development of the constituency.
Mehtab, wife of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, had comprehensively won the November 13 by-elections as a candidate of National People’s Party (NPP). She was sworn in by Assembly Speaker Thomas Sangma.
Talking to reporters later, she exuded confidence that she will be able to live up to people’s expectations. She also said that Gambegre is slightly more backward than other parts of Garo Hills region.
Stating that the constituency lacks basic infrastructures, she said the issues here pertain to healthcare and road communication. There are also many villages without electricity while schools are in dilapidated conditions, she added.
According to her, people voted for development after realising that nothing much was done in the constituency.
On women’s representation, she said politics is demanding and a difficult arena. She was hopeful that she would be able to encourage women and they would participate in electoral process.
Senior cabinet ministers, NPP MLAs and its leaders were present during the swearing-in ceremony.

