NPP not to disturb coalition despite earning clear majority

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 27: The National People’s Party (NPP) now enjoys a comfortable majority in the 60-member House with 32 MLAs but it is in no mood to make any changes in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) comprising multiple political parties.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday said there is no question of any realignment in the MDA and his party is keen to work longer with the partners for stability in the state.

Terming Gambegre as a tough constituency where the NPP could not win in the last four Assembly elections, he said his party is the second after the All Party Hill Leaders’ Conference to enjoy absolute majority in the House.

The Chief Minister said stability, trust, and confidence are important in politics and the MDA partners would stick together to send a positive message to the people.

“We would like to work in the long run for the stability and economic growth of the state and there is no question of any realignment,” he said, adding that there may be challenges and differences but support and confidence define the coalition.

He claimed all MLAs are happy in the alliance and there is no pressure on him. “Attention is given to the issues of all the MLAs,” he said.

Asked about the allegation that NPP used money power to win Gambegre, he said this election was more about development as people did not get what they deserved for a long time.

Terming Gambegre as an underdeveloped constituency, the chief minister said the people there sought a change.