MEGHALAYA

Mixed reactions to HC ban on thin plastic bags

By: By Our Reporter

Customers refuse to pay extra for eco-friendly bags, and that cost falls on us. If the government wants us to stop using plastic, it should first provide us with durable and affordable options: Vendors

SHILLONG, Nov 28: A recent order of the High Court of Meghalaya directing the state government to impose a ban on the manufacture, sale and use of plastic materials thinner than 120 microns has evoked mixed reactions.
A majority of the shopkeepers rely heavily on plastic bags for their day-to-day operations.
Stating that this is not the first time there is such an order, a grocery store owner in Laitumkhrah said, “We understand the harm caused by plastic, but alternatives like paper bags or cloth bags are expensive. Small shopkeepers like us will struggle to bear these costs.”
A vegetable vendor in Bara Bazar expressed similar worries.
“Customers often refuse to pay extra for eco-friendly bags, and that cost falls on us. Without government support, this ban will hurt the small vendors the most.”
Highlighting practical challenges, a butcher said plastic bags are irreplaceable for perishable items like fish. He said paper bags get soggy while cloth bags are too costly.
“If the government wants us to stop using plastic, then it should first provide us with durable and affordable options,” the butcher said.
Many residents, however, backed the ban. One of them – a woman – said it is time that efforts are made by all for the protection of the environment.
“I make sure that I carry my own bag whenever I go out to buy grocery items. Plastic is choking our drains and polluting our rivers. A transition is never easy, but it’s necessary,” she added.
Some others are, however, not convinced about the practicality of the ban.
“The government needs to create more awareness and provide incentives to people to switch to alternatives. Otherwise, this will lead to more confusion and resistance,” said another resident.
After hearing a PIL filed by Phuyosa Yobin praying for a total ban on the use of plastic in the state, a division bench, comprising Chief Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji and Justice Wanlura Diengdoh, had issued an order, directing the state government to impose a ban on the manufacture, sale, and use of plastic materials thinner than 120 microns.
The bench had instructed the state government to take immediate steps, including issuing administrative orders or enacting laws, to enforce the ban. It directed authorities to confiscate such plastic materials from manufacturers, distributors, and users. Additionally, it stressed the need for inspections in public spaces to ensure compliance and urged the government to implement effective plastic waste management systems.
The Forest and Environment Department had earlier submitted an affidavit detailing its actions to manage plastic waste following an order of the court in August.
While recognising the steps taken, the court had noted that more time was required to fully implement its directives. The matter will be reviewed on March 11, 2025, with the court emphasising that improper disposal of plastic disrupts ecological balance, clogs drainage systems, and pollutes water bodies.

Winter’s hold on state gets stronger as night temperature starts dipping
