Monday, December 2, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

Indian Army personnel rescue people from a flooded area in the aftermath of Cyclone Fengal, in Puducherry on Sunday. (PTI)

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
National Nuggets
Next article
Lost Samaguri due to Rakibul Hussain’s arrogance, says Assam Congress MLA
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Houthi drone attack kills six in Yemen’s Taiz

Aden, Dec 2: A Houthi drone attack on a popular market in Yemen's Taiz province killed six people...
NATIONAL

India records 45 pc surge in FDI to $29.79 billion in April-Sept

New Delhi, Dec 2: Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows into India surged by a robust 45 per cent...
NATIONAL

RG Kar scam: Bengal govt yet to give clearance to charge sheet against Sandip Ghosh

Kolkata, Dec 2: The West Bengal government is yet to give its formal clearance on the charge sheet...
INTERNATIONAL

Trump taunts Biden over pardoning his son; raises case of imprisoned supporters

New York, Dec 2: President-elect Donald Trump has taunted President Joe Biden for pardoning his son Hunter, asking...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Houthi drone attack kills six in Yemen’s Taiz

INTERNATIONAL 0
Aden, Dec 2: A Houthi drone attack on a...

India records 45 pc surge in FDI to $29.79 billion in April-Sept

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 2: Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows...

RG Kar scam: Bengal govt yet to give clearance to charge sheet against Sandip Ghosh

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Dec 2: The West Bengal government is yet...
Load more

Popular news

Houthi drone attack kills six in Yemen’s Taiz

INTERNATIONAL 0
Aden, Dec 2: A Houthi drone attack on a...

India records 45 pc surge in FDI to $29.79 billion in April-Sept

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 2: Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows...

RG Kar scam: Bengal govt yet to give clearance to charge sheet against Sandip Ghosh

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Dec 2: The West Bengal government is yet...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge