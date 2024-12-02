NATIONAL Indian Army personnel rescue people from a flooded area in the aftermath of Cyclone Fengal, in Puducherry on Sunday. (PTI) By: Agencies Date: December 2, 2024 Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinEmail Previous articleNational NuggetsNext articleLost Samaguri due to Rakibul Hussain’s arrogance, says Assam Congress MLA Related articles INTERNATIONAL Houthi drone attack kills six in Yemen’s Taiz Aden, Dec 2: A Houthi drone attack on a popular market in Yemen's Taiz province killed six people... NATIONAL India records 45 pc surge in FDI to $29.79 billion in April-Sept New Delhi, Dec 2: Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows into India surged by a robust 45 per cent... NATIONAL RG Kar scam: Bengal govt yet to give clearance to charge sheet against Sandip Ghosh Kolkata, Dec 2: The West Bengal government is yet to give its formal clearance on the charge sheet... INTERNATIONAL Trump taunts Biden over pardoning his son; raises case of imprisoned supporters New York, Dec 2: President-elect Donald Trump has taunted President Joe Biden for pardoning his son Hunter, asking...