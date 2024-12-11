Wednesday, December 11, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Dy CM lays foundation stone for Nongpoh-Umden-Sonapur road

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Nongpoh, Dec 10: The foundation stone to initiate the construction of the Nongpoh-Umden-Sonapur (NUS) road was laid by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday.
According to the statement issued the project connecting Nongpoh to Umden over 20 kilometres is funded under the State Plan for Rs 49.53 crore. The road will be constructed as an intermediate lane with a width of 5.5 meters, while, the stretch from Umden to Sonapur, spanning 38.6 km, is being funded through the PMGSY-III, Batch-I scheme for Rs 47.20 crore.
Tynsong thanked the MLAs, MDCs, PWD officials, and residents for attending the programme to mark the significant milestone. He expressed confidence that residents will witness substantial improvements in infrastructure over the next few years.
He emphasised the government’s commitment to the project, stating that all preparatory works will be completed within December, and the construction will commence by January 2025.
The road, he said, is expected to bring immense convenience and benefits to the people.
The deputy chief minister highlighted the government’s extensive road infrastructure and investment, revealing that thousands of crores of rupees are spent annually on roads and bridges.
For the financial year 2024-25, more than 88 roads and more than 20 bridge projects spanning approximately 800 km are progressing under the PMGSY scheme. He detailed additional funding allocations for road development across the state, including Rs 1,100 crore under the State Plan, Rs 1,100 crore under PMGSY, Rs 400 crore under CIRF, Rs 130 crore under RIDF, and Rs 2,000 crore under World Bank initiatives.
Mayralborn Syiem shared his joy at the fulfilment of the long-awaited project. Reflecting on Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong’s earlier promise, Syiem noted that the day would remain memorable for the residents. He extended heartfelt thanks to Tynsong, PWD officials, and the state government for making the project a reality.
Syiem acknowledged the years of frustration among the residents due to the poor condition of the road. With tears in his eyes, he apologised to the deputy chief minister on behalf of the community for any harsh words or criticism he may have faced over the years.
He urged residents to embrace a spirit of gratitude and cooperation to ensure the smooth execution of the project and the realization of future initiatives in the area.
The event was attended by Nongpoh MLA Mayralborn Syiem, Umsning MLA Celestine Lyngdoh, Nongpoh MDC Balajied Rani, senior officials from the state’s PWD Roads and Buildings, district authorities of Ri Bhoi, along with the village leaders and residents of the area.

