MEGHALAYA

KHADC backs Dorbar’s move to bar Hindu rituals inside cave

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, Dec 20: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has backed the Mawsynram Dorbar Shnong’s decision to bar the performance of Hindu rituals inside the Mawjymbuin cave.
Replying to a Zero Hour notice moved by United Democratic Party MDC Balajied Ranee on the second day of the council’s winter session on Friday, KHADC Chief Executive Member Pyniaid Sing Syiem said a case on the matter is pending in the High Court of Meghalaya.
He said the High Court had passed an order directing the office of the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner to form a committee to resolve the matter amicably.
The Yatra Society, a registered Hindu organisation, had then filed a writ petition in the High Court challenging the village council’s refusal to permit the pilgrimage. In response, the court directed the Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills to form a committee to mediate and propose a resolution acceptable to all stakeholders.
Assam-based right-wing group Kutumba Suraksha Parishad had earlier threatened to disrupt road communication between Assam and Meghalaya unless the ban on worship by the Hindus at the site is lifted.
Syiem viewed the threat as contempt of the court considering the order it had passed. He urged the state government to take a serious note of the threat.
Earlier, taking part in the discussion, leader of Opposition Titosstarwell Chyne urged the council to back the Mawsynram Dorbar Shnong’s decision.
“We cannot leave it to the Dorbar Shnong Mawsynram alone to deal with the issue. As an indigenous community, we need to stand united since it is a threat to the whole indigenous tribe,” Chyne said.
He said they cannot remain mute as this is only the beginning and there will be other groups which will try to dominate the indigenous people. “We cannot afford to live in fear in our land if we don’t react to this kind of a threat from a Hindu right-wing group,” Chyne said.
On the latest threat issued by the group to the government, he said this is also a threat to each and every citizen and also to the KHADC since the site falls under its jurisdiction.
He said being a custodian, the council should take a strong stand against the alleged attempts by some groups to suppress the indigenous tribe.
Stating that this is not a new issue, Chyne said the Mawsynram Dorbar Shnong had banned worship and rituals at the cave after a Hindu group had announced that a pilgrimage will be organised there in August.
Congress MDC Pynshngain N Syiem said there is no justification in the group’s 10-day ultimatum which will end on December 23. He said the threat is illegal since the Mawjymbuin cave is the property of the Mawsynram Dorbar Shnong.
“It will amount to trespass if the group decides to forcibly perform the rituals inside the cave,” he added.

'Investment Act excuse for allocating land to non-tribals'
News Capsule
