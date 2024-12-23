Monday, December 23, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Allu Arjun’s house attacked by protesters

By: Agencies

Date:

The controversy surrounding the stampede at Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad doesn’t seem to cease. On Sunday, Telugu superstar Allu Arjun’s house in Hyderabad was attacked by the protesters.
As per media reports, a panel of protesters of the Osmania University were behind the vandalism. The protesters were seen holding placards, pelting the house in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad with stones and tomatoes, breaking flower pots and demanding the actor take care of the victim’s family.
The group of attackers attempted to force entry into the actor’s house, and demanded a compensation of Rs 1 crore from the actor for the family of the 35-year-old woman who died during a stampede at the cinema hall in Hyderabad where the actor arrived for the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule.
The past few days have been extremely testing for the actor as he was arrested in Hyderabad after a stampede at a local theatre.
Earlier, the actor was arrested from his house in Hyderabad. The actor also expressed his discontent at the cops who entered his bedroom, and reportedly told them that it was wrong on their part to enter his private space. (IANS)

