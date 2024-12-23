Monday, December 23, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Lizzo responds to lawsuit allegations, claims she ‘did nothing wrong’

By: Agencies

Date:

American rapper and singer Lizzo has publicly addressed the sexual harassment lawsuit filed against her in August 2023 by three of her former backup dancers, asserting her innocence in a rare and candid interview.
As per E! News, in an interview, the multi-Grammy-winning artist strongly denied the allegations, which included accusations of sexual harassment, weight-shaming, and creating a hostile work environment.
The lawsuit, filed by former dancers Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis, and Noelle Rodriguez, came just days after Lizzo completed her Special Tour.
As per E! News, the plaintiffs claim that Lizzo’s actions, which allegedly included inviting cast members to engage with nude performers in Amsterdam’s Red Light District, violated their personal boundaries and created a toxic atmosphere on set.
“I was literally living in my dream,” Lizzo shared in an earlier interview, describing the shock she felt upon being served with the lawsuit. “And then the tour ended, and three ex-dancers just completely, like, blindsided me with a lawsuit,” she added.
The Truth Hurts singer expressed that the allegations were especially painful because the dancers in question were people she had personally mentored and given opportunities to.
“I was like, ‘What?'” Lizzo recalled, adding, “But then I heard all the other things like sexual harassment, and I was like, they’re trying-well, I don’t know what they’re trying to do–but these are the types of things that the media can turn into something that it’s not.”
Despite the serious nature of the accusations, Lizzo emphasized her belief that the claims were exaggerated.
“Let’s be clear,” she stated firmly, “I did nothing wrong, so I have no regrets.” According to the lawsuit obtained by E! News, the plaintiffs accused Lizzo of fostering a “hostile, abusive work environment” during their time working together. (ANI)

