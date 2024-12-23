Timothee on playing Bob Dylan: I really worship at the church of Bob

Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet, who is best known for his roles in Call Me By Your Name, Dune , will swap fiction and focus on real life in his project. The actor bagged the role of playing a young Bob Dylan in his upcoming biopic which will document his astronomic rise to stardom, reports Mirror.co.uk. He said on The Graham Norton Show, “I didn’t know much about Dylan but now, having worked on it for so long, I really worship at the church of Bob. I am deeply passionate about this man and his work. My friends are tired of hearing me talk about him ad nauseam.”.

(IANS)