Salman Khan hosts intimate birthday celebrations

By: Agencies

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is celebrating his birthday on Friday. Several pictures and videos from his birthday celebrations have surfaced on social media in which he could be seen indulging in intimate celebrations. One of the pictures posted by his fanclub shows him cutting the cake with a kitchen knife with his one hand inside the pocket. Another picture shows him posing with his head of security, Shera. A video shared by his fanclub gives a closer look into celebrations with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, and the actor’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur in the frame. (IANS)

Britney Spears reunites with son Jayden in a heartwarming video
About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

