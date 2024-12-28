Salman Khan hosts intimate birthday celebrations

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is celebrating his birthday on Friday. Several pictures and videos from his birthday celebrations have surfaced on social media in which he could be seen indulging in intimate celebrations. One of the pictures posted by his fanclub shows him cutting the cake with a kitchen knife with his one hand inside the pocket. Another picture shows him posing with his head of security, Shera. A video shared by his fanclub gives a closer look into celebrations with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, and the actor’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur in the frame. (IANS)