Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Police detain suspect

New CCTV footage reveals suspect with face covered inside actor’s residence

As Saif Ali Khan recovers at the Lilavati hospital new developments seem to be taking place in the case. Recently, a new CCTV footage has come forth from the building of Saif Ali Khan’s Bandra residence.

According to a police official, the attacker has been captured in CCTV cameras cautiously climbing the stairs at 1.37 am before intruding into the actor’s house.

The man had his face covered and was carrying a bag. The assailant, wearing a red scarf and carrying a backpack, was scurrying down the stairs from the sixth floor of the Satguru Sharan building, where the actor lives, at around 2.30 am.

His face was clearly visible in the first footage. The attacker was caught running away from the staircase of the 6th floor following the incident. No arrest has been made in the case yet, but a man who resembled the attacker has been detained for questioning, an official said.

As many as 20 police teams have fanned out to trace and nab the intruder, who is said to be aged between 35 and 40 years.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police recently recovered another melee weapon from the actor’s home. They found an old sword from Saif Ali Khan’s Bandra house. However, it is not clear whether it is a part of the actor’s ancestral property. Coming from Nawab’s lineage, the star owns many such antique possessions including the Pataudi Palace.

Saif doing well, likely to be discharged in 2-3 days

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, undergoing treatment at a Mumbai hospital after suffering injuries in a knife attack at home, is doing “very well” and expected to be discharged in two to three days, doctors said on Friday.

We are observing his progress and he is doing excellently well according to our expectations. As per his progress, we have advised him bed rest and if he is comfortable, then in two to three days we will discharge him,” said Dr Nitin Dange, neurosurgeon at Lilavati Hospital.

How actor was saved from being paralysed

Chief Neurosurgeon at Lilavati Hospital, Doctor Nitin Dange shared a statement saying that the actor had a close call as he was saved by just 2 mm.

Elaborating on the same, the doctor said, “The object that was near his spinal cord was very close. If it had been deeper even 2 mm, he could have been paralysed.”

When asked about his body language when he came to the hospital, Dr Nitin Dange revealed, “Obviously, he was a little scared, but he is recovering quickly.”

The doctor was quoted saying, “Saif Ali Khan came to Lilavati Hospital between 2.30 and 3 pm and we were told that he had come by auto with his child.

When we saw him, he was in the room and not the ICU. There were wounds on the hand and neck, however the biggest wound was on the spinal cord.

There was a knife stuck on his back, and when we did a CT scan, we learned that the knife was towards the spinal cord.

We immediately started the operation which went around six hours. During the operation, we also removed that knife from his spinal cord.”

Police seize small piece of blade

The piece of Hexa blade that was removed from Saif after he was stabbed multiple times during an attempted robbery has been seized by the police.

According to a report, the sharp-edged part of the Hexa Blade, which had entered Saif Ali Khan’s body, was removed by the hospital during surgery yesterday.

The police have seized the small piece of the Hexa Blade.

It was during the wee hours of January 16, when the actor sustained six stab wounds in an attempt to fight off a burglar. Out of the six wounds, two of which are said to be serious as they are closer to his spine.

Auto driver narrates night’s ordeal

While the horrific stabbing of Saif Ali Khan inside his house by an intruder continues to create a furore in the tinsel town as well as on social media, the auto driver who turned ‘saviour’ on the fateful night has spoken about all that he saw that night and how he transported the actor to Lilavati hospital without knowing that the fact he was a noted film star.

Auto driver named Bhajan Singh Rana, speaking to IANS exclusively said that he was disturbed and taken aback to see a man coming out of the building, covered in blood and he rushed him to the nearby hospital in just 5-6 minutes.

“Two people accompanied Saif Ali Khan in my autorickshaw.

There were a total of three people including a kid in my auto at that time,” he said while specifically stating that he didn’t know who he was.

“It was only after reaching the hospital that I got to know that he was actor Saif Ali Khan,” he said and added that the actor kept himself steady and handled himself well even after reaching the hospital.

Recounting his experience of the night, he said, “While I was looking for passengers and passing through the area, I was called upon frantically by a group of people from the Satguru apartment.

Four to five people came out of the building which included women also.”

“I saw a person in white clothes and completely soaked in blood. I assumed that there could have been a fight inside. However, I quickly rushed him to the hospital.

It took me around 5-6 minutes to reach the hospital, though I did ask them which hospital they wanted to go to – as both Lilavati and Holy Family hospitals are closely located.”

Saif’s injury, he said that he saw him hurt on his neck and body and admitted that he was alarmed by the situation so much that he didn’t think of asking about it.“I didn’t ask anything from him, I just drove him to the hospital in the fastest possible time,” he said.

“Kareena Kapoor was not there in the auto while I took him to hospital,” he also shared.

Mumbai cops question suspect

The man picked up for questioning by police in connection with the knife attack is a carpenter by profession and had worked at his flat two days before the stabbing incident, an official said on Friday.

The official identified the man as Waris Ali Salmani and said he was taken to the Bandra police station for questioning after he resembled the intruder who stabbed Khan (54) multiple times in his 12th floor apartment in the early hours of Thursday during a robbery attempt. Salmani had worked at the actor’s flat two days before the incident and was informed about the attack by the contractor who had hired him for the carpentry assignment, the official said.

No one has been arrested yet, he said, adding more than 30 teams have been formed to track down and nab the attacker, who is said to be aged between 35 and 40 years. (Agencies)