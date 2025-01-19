Khyndai Lad street vendors to be relocated starting Feb 7

SHILLONG, Jan 18: Eligible street vendors in Khyndai Lad area will be relocated to three designated vending zones starting February 7, the Shillong Municipal Board informed said.

An in-situ survey of street vendors, conducted by the Town Vending Committee in accordance with the Meghalaya Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Scheme 2023, was completed in January 2024. Following the review of claims and objections, the final list of eligible street vendors was published last year. Based on the recommendations of the Town Vending Committee, the government notified vending zones in the Khyndai Lad area.

The designated street vending zones include the basement of the MUDA Parking Lot, the front side of the MUDA Complex, and the parking lot opposite the SBI Main Branch.

According to a notice by the board, the local authority, under government orders, is working to develop these vending zones and provide basic amenities, with the work expected to be completed by the first week of February.

As a result, the relocation of street vendors to these zones will commence on February 7. The issuance of vending certificates began on January 15.

The notice further stated that individual relocation notices have been served to street vendors.

However, some vendors have refused to accept the notices. Since pasting notices at the vending locations is not practical, a general notice has been issued to ensure all concerned are informed.