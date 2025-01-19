Sunday, January 19, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Khyndai Lad street vendors to be relocated starting Feb 7

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, Jan 18: Eligible street vendors in Khyndai Lad area will be relocated to three designated vending zones starting February 7, the Shillong Municipal Board informed said.
An in-situ survey of street vendors, conducted by the Town Vending Committee in accordance with the Meghalaya Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Scheme 2023, was completed in January 2024. Following the review of claims and objections, the final list of eligible street vendors was published last year. Based on the recommendations of the Town Vending Committee, the government notified vending zones in the Khyndai Lad area.
The designated street vending zones include the basement of the MUDA Parking Lot, the front side of the MUDA Complex, and the parking lot opposite the SBI Main Branch.
According to a notice by the board, the local authority, under government orders, is working to develop these vending zones and provide basic amenities, with the work expected to be completed by the first week of February.
As a result, the relocation of street vendors to these zones will commence on February 7. The issuance of vending certificates began on January 15.
The notice further stated that individual relocation notices have been served to street vendors.
However, some vendors have refused to accept the notices. Since pasting notices at the vending locations is not practical, a general notice has been issued to ensure all concerned are informed.

Previous article
Union minister bats for more MSMEs in state
Next article
No room for overconfidence in NPP: Conrad
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Guv hails Elaka, Lineage Acts at mass congregation

SHILLONG, Jan 18: In an “unprecedented” event, a gathering called ‘Dorbar Iktiar Paidbah’ brought together clan leaders, Hima...
MEGHALAYA

UDP says ADC poll campaign used for personal interests

SHILLONG, Jan 18: The United Democratic Party (UDP) on Saturday said the autonomous district council (ADC) elections should...
MEGHALAYA

Natl Youth Festival participant wants FIR over ‘sexual assault’ revoked

SHILLONG, Jan 18: The family of a 19-year-old girl, who attended the National Youth Festival in Delhi, has...
MEGHALAYA

LED screens go kaput; Smart City project questions raised

SHILLONG, Jan 18: Barely two months after the much-publicised inauguration of the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) under...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Guv hails Elaka, Lineage Acts at mass congregation

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Jan 18: In an “unprecedented” event, a gathering...

UDP says ADC poll campaign used for personal interests

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Jan 18: The United Democratic Party (UDP) on...

Natl Youth Festival participant wants FIR over ‘sexual assault’ revoked

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Jan 18: The family of a 19-year-old girl,...
Load more

Popular news

Guv hails Elaka, Lineage Acts at mass congregation

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Jan 18: In an “unprecedented” event, a gathering...

UDP says ADC poll campaign used for personal interests

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Jan 18: The United Democratic Party (UDP) on...

Natl Youth Festival participant wants FIR over ‘sexual assault’ revoked

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Jan 18: The family of a 19-year-old girl,...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge