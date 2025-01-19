Sunday, January 19, 2025
MEGHALAYA

No room for overconfidence in NPP: Conrad

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, Jan 18: Amid some NPP MDCs leaving the party ahead of the MDC polls, NPP supremo and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has urged party members not to become overconfident.
Speaking to the media, Sangma stated that the party is working diligently for the elections, with daily reviews and preparations under way. While acknowledging that every election is challenging, he emphasised there is no room for overconfidence.
“Our party leaders are well-prepared for the elections,” Sangma said, while praising the NPP-led Executive Committee (EC) of the KHADC for resolving numerous issues within the Council.
When questioned about the VPP allegedly using religion to garner support for the polls, Sangma remarked that society has always maintained a separation between religion and politics. He added that ultimately, the people will decide on the matter.
Sangma further assured that the government will ensure the smooth conduct of the MDC elections, with all arrangements for machines and manpower being handled effectively.

