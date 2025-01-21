Dumfries scores again as Inter beat Empoli

Milan, Jan 20: Inter Milan’s goals are coming from an unusual source.

Serie A

Defender Denzel Dumfries was again on target on Sunday as Inter beat lowly Empoli 3-1 to keep pace with Serie A leader Napoli.

Inter captain Lautaro Martínez netted the opener to help the Nerazzurri move to within three points of Napoli, which won 3-2 at third-placed Atalanta on Saturday. Inter has a match in hand.

Inter found it hard to get past a resolute Empoli defence but Lautaro broke the deadlock in stunning fashion 10 minutes into the second half when he curled a powerful shot into the top right corner from 20 yards (metres).

Dumfries headed in Inter’s second in the 79th for his fourth goal in five matches.

Sebastiano Esposito held up his hands in apology after pulling one back for Empoli four minutes later. The 22-year-old is on loan at Empoli from Inter.

Marcus Thuram sealed the result with one minute remaining.

Empoli remained a point above the drop zone.

Lazio’s embarrassing week

Lazio put an embarrassing week behind it to ease past relegation-threatened Hellas Verona 3-0 for its first victory of the year.

Lazio had started 2025 with a loss in the derby against Roma and then drew at home to relegation-threatened Como last weekend. (AP)