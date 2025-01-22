Mawlai beat Sawmer, continue hot streak

Shillong, Jan 21: Reigning champions Mawlai SC ended the first leg of the OC Blue Shillong Premier League 2024 with a 2-1 victory over Sawmer SC at the SSA Stadium at First Ground, Polo, here on Tuesday.

Shillong Premier League

Damanbhalang Chyne (42’) and Robertson Khongriah (83’) scored for Mawlai, with Hilford Lyngkhei (48’) netting for Sawmer.

This was the last fixture of the first leg of the league and after 45 matches every club has played nine times.

Mawlai, chasing a third in a row, are the only undefeated team and have 25 points from eight wins and one draw. Shillong Lajong FC with 22 points, and Rangdajied United FC on 19 are placed second and third respectively.

On Tuesday, Sawmer really made Mawlai work hard for victory, with neither side giving the other too easy a time.

It took until the 42nd minute for Mawlai to break through when a move into the box saw a coming together of bodies, including Sawmer goalkeeper Freddy Albert Pathaw. That left Damanbhalang an opening and he pounced on the rebound to score.

Half time followed a few minutes later but soon after the break Sawmer had drawn level. Hilford Lyngkhei was brought on at the start of the second half and almost immediately found the equaliser; Aibanraplang Dohling was wrestled to the ground deep on the left flank and Orestar Sad took the resulting free-kick, which Hilford flicked in with a header.

The substitute had another go minutes later but this time he was blocked by Mawlai custodian Lambhamiki Lamare.

At the other end Freddy was kept busy as well, first to deny Fairming Suting and later to keep Donlad Diengdoh at bay.

However, he could not prevent Robertson from bagging the winner. Overkindness L Mawnai delivered a cross and the initial Mawlai attempt was blocked but Robertson bundled the rebound over the line to the relief of the Mawlai team and fans.

The second leg begins Wednesday with a double-header. Nangkiew Irat SC takes on Rangdajied at 11am followed by Nongrim Hills SC versus Langsning FC at 2:30pm.