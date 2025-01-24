7 Para-Shooters create history at Meghalaya Games

SHILLONG, Jan 23: For the very first time in the six editions in the history of the Meghalaya Games, the presence of seven para-athletes, four women, and three men taking part in the para-shooting event (pistol and rifles) are all set to draw attention while they remain steadfast to prove their mettle at the 6th Meghalaya Games held at Jowai.

Backed by the Shooting association of Meghalaya, they are determinedly pursuing their dream of inspiring an entire generation of sportsmen and women from the State.

List of Para-Shooters

Pistol

Manika Pasi,Yomiky L Nonglait,Fibisofronea Kharmusulman

Rifle

Wanjingkmen Tymsen,Da ai hunshisha Iawphniaw,Anjudica Thyrniang,Nengba R Marak

The para-athletes were particularly thankful of their coach Balari Rani who went out of her way to learn the basic sign languages to communicate better with the shooters. The shooters biggest support is their school’s headmistress, parents, teachers and the members of the shooting association, especially the coach, who have tried her best to communicate with the hearing-impaired shooters.

ATHLETICS

In the 10,000 m men’s race, Kresstarjune Pathaw from South West Khasi Hills delivered a stunning performance, finishing with a time of 32:20.39 seconds to claim the gold. He was followed by Banjoplang Wanniang and Wanbok L. Mawphlang from WKH, who secured silver and bronze, respectively.

The women’s 3,000 m race saw East Khasi Hills (EKHD) star Gloryfy Kurbah win her second gold of the competition, completing the race in 11:36.53 seconds. Marqueenless Ramsiej of SWKHD took silver, while EKHD’s Balarisha Thyrniang clinched bronze.

The long jump events saw Joytiful Narlong of Ri-Bhoi District taking gold in the women’s category. Her teammate Doralin Ronghi secured silver, while Tiewlari Rynshiang from WKH took bronze.

In the men’s category, Renaldi Dhar from West Jaintia Hills (WJHD) claimed gold, narrowly beating Jebirth Ch Marak of West Garo Hills (WGHD), who settled for silver.

The 400m races, Kyrshanlang Shylla of WJHD sprinted to victory in the men’s final,while EKHD’s Donbok Shabong took silver. In the women’s race, WJHD’s Damika R. Lyngdoh earned gold, holding off Ritina Hanse of Ri-Bhoi District, who claimed silver.

The day concluded with thrilling relay races, where WJHD teams stole the show. The women’s team won the 4x100m relay in 55.44 seconds, followed by Ri-Bhoi and EKHD. In the men’s relay, WJHD once again triumphed with a time of 45.59 seconds, while EKHD and North Garo Hills (NGHD) took silver and bronze.

SOFTBALL

In the men’s category,East Jaintia Hills and Ri-Bhoi district received silver and bronze medals, whereas in the Girls’category, West Jaintia Hills District and West Khasi Hills District finished second and third, respectively.