Arunachal CM releases ‘Biodiversity Action Plan’ to empower communities to protect environment

Itanagar, March 13: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday released the “Arunachal Pradesh State Biodiversity Strategy and Action: A People’s Plan” that aims to fulfil the Pakke Declaration and achieve the National Biodiversity Targets.

Officials said that the Arunachal Pradesh government in 2021 adopted the “Pakke Tiger Reserve 2047 Declaration on Climate Change Resilient and Responsive Arunachal Pradesh”. The State Biodiversity Action Plan provides clear, localised action points that would empower communities, districts, and indigenous groups to take charge of their environment with the support of the government, a State Biodiversity Board official said.

Expressing deep appreciation for the WWF (World Wildlife Fund), the State Biodiversity Board, and the state Environment and Forests and Climate Change Department’s valuable contributions in shaping the document, the Chief Minister said that it aligns with the vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and SabkaPrayas”, ensuring growth that is inclusive, sustainable, and driven by collective effort.

“Moreover, this plan complements the Pakke Declaration and its five themes – environment, climate resilience, well-being, sustainable livelihoods, and collaborative action. It will also contribute significantly to India’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), ensuring that our state remains at the forefront of conservation efforts,” he remarked.

Khandu reminded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently emphasised the need for a balanced approach to development and environmental conservation and said that the PM’s vision of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ includes a strong commitment to sustainability, ecological preservation, and ensuring a green future for generations to come.

He said that under the PM’s guidance, India has taken major strides in environmental conservation through initiatives like LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) – to encourage a sustainable lifestyle and responsible consumption, the National Mission for Green India to expand forest cover and restore degraded ecosystems, the Jal Jeevan Mission to ensure clean and safe drinking water while promoting water conservation, the Namami Ganga and National River Conservation Plan to revitalise and preserve our sacred rivers, and the International Solar Alliance, a global movement towards renewable energy.

“These initiatives align seamlessly with Arunachal Pradesh’s biodiversity strategy, reinforcing our commitment to conservation while fostering economic growth through sustainable means,” he said.

Khandu, who was present at the inception workshop of the action plan in 2022, had then suggested the WWF and the state Environment & Forests and Climate Change Department to work on a strategy and bring it out in a book form so that the government could work on the roadmap.

“It is heartening to see how our collective efforts have led to a comprehensive and robust strategy. This document will enable us to follow a sustainable development pathway while safeguarding our rich biodiversity,” he said.

Arunachal Pradesh, with its diverse geography, rich cultural traditions, and varied ecological zones, has always been a sanctuary of life, Khandu pointed out and said that the state’s unique landscape and traditional wisdom of indigenous communities have enabled them to live in harmony with nature.

“This action plan will further strengthen conservation efforts and set an example for the world,” he added. The Chief Minister assured all stakeholders that implementing the plan would be the state government’s top priority. “We are committed to preserving Arunachal’s natural wealth, empowering local communities, and ensuring that development and conservation go hand in hand,” he added.

Khandu informed that a cell will be established in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) to monitor the implementation of schemes and projects announced in the state Budget 2025-26, and of the state Biodiversity Plan.

He also said that the plan would be implemented across the state at all levels including at the gram panchayat level by engaging communities at the grassroots. “Biodiversity is our responsibility and not only of the government. Until and unless we own and fulfil our responsibilities towards our environment, no government action plan will be successful.”

