Sunday, March 23, 2025
NATIONAL

Sanjay Raut calls BJP ‘hypocrite’ after CBI closes Sushant Singh Rajput case

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Mumbai, March 23 : Following the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) closure report on Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday accused the BJP of exploiting the case for political gains and labelled the party as “hypocrites” for making false accusations.

The CBI, in its closure report on Saturday, stated that there was no evidence suggesting that anyone had driven Sushant Singh Rajput to suicide. The agency also gave a clean chit to actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family, dismissing all allegations against them.

Additionally, the Bombay High Court is set to hear a petition on April 2 filed by Satish Salian, father of the late Disha Salian, in which an FIR has been registered against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and others.

Reacting to this, Sanjay Raut said, “The BJP never misses a chance to defame its opponents. They are hypocrites. The investigations in both cases (Shushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian case) have repeatedly concluded suicide as the cause of death, yet they continue to push for new petitions.”

He further attacked the BJP, saying, “If we start digging into BJP’s affairs, their truth will be exposed. But such things should not be used as political vendettas to ruin someone’s family and life.”

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Narayan Rane on Saturday claimed that Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray had instructed his secretary, Milind Narvekar, to call him twice and request that his son, Aaditya Thackeray, not be named in the Disha Salian case.

Dismissing the allegation, Raut said, “No such call was made by anyone. There is a limit to lying. Narvekar did not call anyone.”

The Bombay High Court’s upcoming hearing on Satish Salian’s plea could be a crucial turning point in the case. The court is expected to review concerns surrounding the circumstances leading to Disha Salian’s death.

Disha Salian, the former manager of Sushant Singh Rajput, allegedly died by suicide on June 8, 2020, after falling from the 14th floor of a high-rise building in Mumbai. The Mumbai Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) at the time.

Six days later, on June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence. While the CBI took over the investigation into his death, the Maharashtra government in 2023 formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe Disha Salian’s case.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) has demanded a CBI probe into Disha Salian’s death, with party legislators questioning whether former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar exerted undue pressure on Disha’s family.

–IANS

Previous article
Unseasonal rain cause huge crop loss in Telangana
Next article
Disha Salian case should not be linked to Sushant Singh’s death: Shiv Sena
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

No discrimination, value-based families: RSS resolution for building harmonious Hindu society

Bengaluru, March 23 : The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has announced its resolve to build a harmonious and...
NATIONAL

Meerut murder: After family refuses to help, Muskaan seeks govt lawyer

Meerut, March 23: Muskaan Rastogi, one of the prime accused in the brutal murder of her husband, Saurabh...
Business

Araku Coffee stalls to be opened in Parliament premises

Amaravati, March 23: The aroma of world-famous Araku Coffee is set to waft through Parliament premises as two...
NATIONAL

Last nail in SP’s coffin: VHP on Ramji Lal Meena’s traitor remark on Rana Sanga

New Delhi, March 23 :Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) national spokesperson Vinod Bansal on Sunday slammed SP MP Ramji...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

No discrimination, value-based families: RSS resolution for building harmonious Hindu society

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, March 23 : The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)...

Meerut murder: After family refuses to help, Muskaan seeks govt lawyer

NATIONAL 0
Meerut, March 23: Muskaan Rastogi, one of the prime...

Araku Coffee stalls to be opened in Parliament premises

Business 0
Amaravati, March 23: The aroma of world-famous Araku Coffee...
Load more

Popular news

No discrimination, value-based families: RSS resolution for building harmonious Hindu society

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, March 23 : The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)...

Meerut murder: After family refuses to help, Muskaan seeks govt lawyer

NATIONAL 0
Meerut, March 23: Muskaan Rastogi, one of the prime...

Araku Coffee stalls to be opened in Parliament premises

Business 0
Amaravati, March 23: The aroma of world-famous Araku Coffee...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge