Sunday, March 23, 2025
Disha Salian case should not be linked to Sushant Singh’s death: Shiv Sena

By: Agencies

Mumbai, March 23 : Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam on Sunday called for a deeper investigation into the Disha Salian case, following a petition filed in the Bombay High Court and an FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray.

However, he emphasised that the case should not be linked with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

This comes after the CBI, in its closure report on Saturday, ruled out any foul play in Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide, giving a clean chit to Rhea Chakraborty and her family.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court is set to hear a petition on April 2 filed by Satish Salian, father of the late Disha Salian, in which Aditya Thackeray and others have been named in an FIR.

Addressing a press conference, Nirupam said, “After Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide, the CBI was assigned to investigate, and now they have filed a closure report. Everyone should accept this and stop making unnecessary claims. However, the Disha Salian case should not be linked to Sushant Singh’s case.”

Referring to allegations that Disha was raped and murdered, he said, “A few days before Sushant’s death, Disha Salian was found dead. Now, it is being alleged that she was raped and murdered, and her body was found without clothes. Her father has filed a petition naming Aditya Thackeray as an accused in the rape and murder. No father would make such claims about his own daughter unless there was truth to it.”

He urged the court to take cognisance of the matter and direct the Mumbai Police to investigate.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Narayan Rane on Saturday claimed that Uddhav Thackeray’s secretary, Milind Narvekar, had called him twice, requesting that Aditya Thackeray’s name be kept out of the Disha Salian case.

Reacting to this, Nirupam said, “Narayan Rane claimed yesterday that Uddhav Thackeray called him, asking to save his son. This raises suspicions. It suggests a crime was committed. I urge the High Court to order an inquiry into this case.”

However, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has dismissed these allegations as baseless. Party leader Sanjay Raut responded, “No such call was made by anyone. There is a limit to lying. Narvekar did not call anyone.”

The upcoming Bombay High Court hearing on Satish Salian’s plea is expected to be a crucial moment in the case. The court will examine concerns about the circumstances leading to Disha Salian’s death.

Disha Salian, Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager, allegedly died by suicide on June 8, 2020, after falling from the 14th floor of a Mumbai high-rise. The Mumbai Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) at the time.

Six days later, on June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra residence. While the CBI took over his death probe, the Maharashtra government in 2023 formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate Disha Salian’s case.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) has demanded a CBI probe into Disha’s death, with party legislators questioning whether former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar pressured her family.

–IANS

