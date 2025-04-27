PM highlights youths’ role in nation-building at city event

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that a country experiences accelerated development and global recognition when its youths actively contribute to nation-building.

The prime minister said this in his virtual address at the 15th edition of the Rozgar Mela, held at the State Convention Centre in Shillong on Saturday.

In his speech, Modi highlighted the growing employment opportunities, crediting the boom in industries such as automobiles and footwear.

He then emphasised that various government initiatives such as Skill India, Startup India and Digital India have created new avenues for the youths to realise their potential.

“Today, India’s youth are demonstrating to the world the immense potential we possess, through dedication and innovation,” the prime minister said.

Highlighting the role of youth in nation-building, he remarked, “When the youth actively contribute to nation-building, the country experiences accelerated development and earns recognition on the global stage.”

It may be mentioned that a total of 51 individuals from Meghalaya received their appointment letters for government jobs during the event. New recruits have joined departments such as Income Tax, Department of Posts, Geological Survey of India, and Indian Railways.

Congratulating the new recruits, Modi said, “Your appointment is the result of your hard work and determination. Take pride in the opportunity to serve the nation.”

On the occasion, Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, praised the initiative, stating that it was helping shape India’s future.

“These jobs are more than just career opportunities — they are a chance to contribute to the nation’s development. In the past year and a half, recruitment has been carried out fairly and transparently,” Margherita said.

He also urged the newly appointed candidates to work with dedication towards building a self-reliant India under the principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’.

The Union MoS also drew comparisons with previous governments, pointing out that during the UPA era (2004-2014), about seven lakh government jobs were created.

In contrast, under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership over the last decade, more than 10.96 lakh government jobs have been provided, he added. (With PIB inputs)