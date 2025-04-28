Monday, April 28, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Alarming rise in POCSO cases in East Khasi Hills

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

SHILLONG, April 27: A total of 86 POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) cases have been registered under the Child Welfare Committee of East Khasi Hills between April 2024 and February 2025.
Highlighting the alarming trend of child sexual abuse cases in East Khasi Hills, Additional Deputy Commissioner Prettylisa K Sangma revealed that 16 cases were reported from urban areas, 19 from Mawpat, 12 from Mawsynram, and 11 cases from Mawphlang.
Six cases each were reported from Mawlai, Mylliem, and Mawryngkneng, five from Shella-Bholaganj and four from Pynursla.
Speaking at a one-day dialogue and discussion event with various schools titled “Guardians for Child Safety” — organised by Faith Foundation — Sangma expressed concern over the disturbing trend of abuse beginning within the home, which should be the safest environment for a child.
She emphasized that sexual abuse cases are not limited to girls; boys too have been victims, a worrying development attributed to the easy access to internet.
Meghalaya currently ranks third nationally in terms of POCSO cases, with 27.8% of crimes against children falling under this category.
Meghalaya Police statistics show that the number of POCSO cases has been rising sharply each year. In 2022 alone, the state recorded 371 cases. However, officials caution that these numbers only represent the “tip of the iceberg”, as many incidents remain unreported.
It is worth mentioning that the Faith Foundation organised this one-day dialogue as part of its annual “Keeping Our Children Safe” campaign. This year’s theme is “A Safe Child is a Happy Child”.
Teachers and heads of institutions participated in the discussions.
Faith Foundation first launched its month-long campaign two years ago under the name “My Safe Space Campaign”, which later evolved into the annual “Keeping Children Safe” initiative to better reflect its continued commitment to child protection.

Previous article
Govt using Rs 546-cr ADB loan to upgrade 65 schools, 10 ITIs

Related articles

NATIONAL

In this image posted on X on Sunday, Assam Rifles’ first woman dog handler Riflewoman Sreelakshmi PV is seen with her dog during...

MEGHALAYA

Govt using Rs 546-cr ADB loan to upgrade 65 schools, 10 ITIs

NEW DELHI, April 27: A Rs 546-crore loan sanctioned by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) last year for...
MEGHALAYA

Gauhati University students’ union condemns assault of NEHU faculty

SHILLONG, April 27: The Post Graduate Students’ Union (PGSU) of Gauhati University has expressed deep shock and dismay...
MEGHALAYA

Illegal mining: VPP wants ED to conduct raids in coal-rich districts

SHILLONG, April 27: After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) uncovered rampant coal mining under inhuman conditions in South Garo...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Load more

Popular news

Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge