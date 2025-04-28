Alarming rise in POCSO cases in East Khasi Hills

SHILLONG, April 27: A total of 86 POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) cases have been registered under the Child Welfare Committee of East Khasi Hills between April 2024 and February 2025.

Highlighting the alarming trend of child sexual abuse cases in East Khasi Hills, Additional Deputy Commissioner Prettylisa K Sangma revealed that 16 cases were reported from urban areas, 19 from Mawpat, 12 from Mawsynram, and 11 cases from Mawphlang.

Six cases each were reported from Mawlai, Mylliem, and Mawryngkneng, five from Shella-Bholaganj and four from Pynursla.

Speaking at a one-day dialogue and discussion event with various schools titled “Guardians for Child Safety” — organised by Faith Foundation — Sangma expressed concern over the disturbing trend of abuse beginning within the home, which should be the safest environment for a child.

She emphasized that sexual abuse cases are not limited to girls; boys too have been victims, a worrying development attributed to the easy access to internet.

Meghalaya currently ranks third nationally in terms of POCSO cases, with 27.8% of crimes against children falling under this category.

Meghalaya Police statistics show that the number of POCSO cases has been rising sharply each year. In 2022 alone, the state recorded 371 cases. However, officials caution that these numbers only represent the “tip of the iceberg”, as many incidents remain unreported.

It is worth mentioning that the Faith Foundation organised this one-day dialogue as part of its annual “Keeping Our Children Safe” campaign. This year’s theme is “A Safe Child is a Happy Child”.

Teachers and heads of institutions participated in the discussions.

Faith Foundation first launched its month-long campaign two years ago under the name “My Safe Space Campaign”, which later evolved into the annual “Keeping Children Safe” initiative to better reflect its continued commitment to child protection.