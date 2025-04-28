Monday, April 28, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Govt using Rs 546-cr ADB loan to upgrade 65 schools, 10 ITIs

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

NEW DELHI, April 27: A Rs 546-crore loan sanctioned by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) last year for education and skill development in Meghalaya is facilitating infrastructure upgrades in as many as 65 secondary schools and ten industrial training institutes in the state, according to official sources here on Sunday.
A significant portion of the ADB loan was to focus on improving Meghalaya’s secondary and higher secondary school infrastructure.
The project aims to upgrade 65 government schools, transforming 34 of them into “model schools” with safe, climate-resilient, and inclusive infrastructure.
These measures are also aimed to stop the issue of a high dropout rate of 21.7% at the secondary level. As far as skill development is concerned, one of the most transformative components of the ADB loan is the establishment of the Meghalaya Skills and Innovation Hub (MSIH).
This residential training facility will serve as a centre for advanced technical and vocational education. It will focus on providing training in IT, cybersecurity, tourism, and other sectors critical to the state’s growth.
Given Meghalaya’s vulnerability to climate-induced disruptions like landslides and floods, the project includes disaster preparedness measures for schools and training institutions.
Schools with solar powers will be equipped with emergency response plans, and infrastructure will be climate-resilient to withstand extreme weather events.

Previous article
Gauhati University students’ union condemns assault of NEHU faculty
Next article
Alarming rise in POCSO cases in East Khasi Hills

Related articles

NATIONAL

In this image posted on X on Sunday, Assam Rifles’ first woman dog handler Riflewoman Sreelakshmi PV is seen with her dog during...

MEGHALAYA

Alarming rise in POCSO cases in East Khasi Hills

SHILLONG, April 27: A total of 86 POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) cases have been registered...
MEGHALAYA

Gauhati University students’ union condemns assault of NEHU faculty

SHILLONG, April 27: The Post Graduate Students’ Union (PGSU) of Gauhati University has expressed deep shock and dismay...
MEGHALAYA

Illegal mining: VPP wants ED to conduct raids in coal-rich districts

SHILLONG, April 27: After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) uncovered rampant coal mining under inhuman conditions in South Garo...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Load more

Popular news

Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge