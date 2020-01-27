Umroi airport authority alerted on Coronavirus

SHILLONG: The Mission Director of National Health Mission (NHM) issued a directive to the Airport Director, Shillong Airport, Umroi to remain prepared for novel Coronavirus (nCoV) outbreak.

To prevent any impending outbreak, the Mission Director of NHM has requested the Airport Director to contact health officials in the state in case of any passenger coming from Wuhan city, China or travel related cases having symptoms of fever, cough and respiratory distress.

The Mission Director of NHM has requested the Airport director to contact Joint Director of Health Services (MCH & FW) cum state surveillance officer, Integrated Disease Surveillance Project (IDSP), M. Marbaniang and State Epidemiologist, IDSP, H. Chyrmang.