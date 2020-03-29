300 beds to be ready in Tura

TURA: As many as 300 beds are being prepared to deal with any possible outbreak of coronavirus in Tura.

The Guest House of MBoSE, Social Mobilization Experimentation and Learning Centre and Isolation Ward of Tura Civil Hospital have been converted to deal with coronavirus related cases. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma along with the chief of Coronavirus Task Force, P Sampath Kumar and other officials visited Tura on Saturday to review the preparedness in Garo Hills in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Testing centre

Stating that 300 beds are being prepared in Tura, the chief minister informed that the government is working to have a full-fledged testing centre at Tura Civil Hospital, which would take a few more days. The chief minister held review meetings with the staff of Tura Civil Hospital and inspected the isolation care centre at the hospital. He has given direction to the administration to ensure that essential commodities are made available to the public. “People should not panic and maintain social distancing. The government is making efforts to put in place all logistics and supply of essential commodities,” the CM added.