Aadhaar enrolment drive in city next week

Shillong, Nov 20: A special drive for Aadhaar enrolment for beneficiaries under National Food Security Act, 2013 (PHH and AAY card holders) will be conducted in Shillong from Tuesday till Friday.

Informing this, East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner (Supply) has said that the enrolment process for the four days will be conducted from 10 am to 5 pm.“For Cantonment area, the drive will be conducted at the Community Hall, Cantonment Area; for Jaiaw Lansonalane at Community Hall, Jaiaw Lansonalane; for Laitumkhrah Lumsohra and Nongkynrih at Iing Dorbar Nongrimmaw, Laitumkhrah; for Laban at Dorbar Hall Laban/Assam Club and for Bishnupur at Fair Price Shop of Bishnupur Co-operative Store, Bishnupur,” the statement said.

The fair price shop dealers, meanwhile, have been directed to assist their respective beneficiaries for Aadhaar enrolment at the aforesaid centres.