No complaint received from State BJP: Lokayukta

SHILLONG, Dec 1: Chairperson of Meghalaya Lokayukta, PK Musahary has asserted that he has no knowledge of any complaint filed by the State BJP with regard to irregularities in the GHADC and JHADC.

Replying to a query in this regard on Tuesday, Musahary said that no such complaint has been brought to his notice.

He, however, asserted that he will do all that is required to be done to address complaints of corruption and other irregularities filed before the Lokayukta.

“I will do whatever is needed to be done if any complaints are formally made before the Lokayukta,” Musahary said while making it clear that he does not want to make any general comments.