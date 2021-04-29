EKH DC orders closure of bonden warehouses, IMFL off shops from May 1

By Bureau

SHILLONG, April 29:  In view of the lockdown like restrictions imposed by Meghalaya Government from May 1 morning till May 10 morning due to spike in COVID19 cases in the state, the Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills (EKH) District, Isawanda Laloo has ordered closure of all bonded warehouses/IMFL off shops/ canteen and outstills  in the entire Shillong Agglomeration with effect from May 1 to 10,

Home delivery can be carried out by the IMFL ‘OFF” license possessing home delivery license and subject to valid passes issued by the EKH DC.

All COVID19 protocols should be maintained during delivery of orders.

