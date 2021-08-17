It’ll be tough for HNLC to trust govt: Hek

SHILLONG, Aug 16: BJP leader and former Cabinet Minister, AL Hek feels that it will be difficult for the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) to trust the state government after its former leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew’s killing.

Hek, who had initiated a process for peace talks between the state government and the HNLC, is upset that the government eliminated the former rebel leader in an “inhumane” way in front of his family members.

He, however, has vowed not to give up his efforts to bring the two parties to the talks table. “I will not give up. As I had made the initiative, I will continue with it to ensure that peace returns to the state. Each and everyone in the state wants peace,” Hek said.

He had held discussions with the Central government multiple times to start the peace talks with the HNLC. He insisted the state government should form a committee to ensure that the peace talks become a reality.

Commenting on the incident at Mawlai on Sunday night in which CRPF personnel beat up people, Hek said, “It seems the police and the government are applying the methods of Taliban and this is unacceptable in our society.”

According to him, if anyone is indulging in criminal activities, it is the duty of the government and the police to arrest him and conduct necessary investigation.

“Cheristerfield Thangkhiew was no longer a militant. He had surrendered before the government and was living a normal life like any other citizen but to brutally kill him is like an action of Taliban and I condemn it,” Hek said.

In a condolence message, signed by the party’s state unit president Ernest Mawrie on Sunday, the BJP termed the death as an irreparable loss to the family and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

Condemning the incident, BJP national council member, Bashailang Khongwir questioned why such killing took place when the person had surrendered before the government in 2018.

“In a democratic setup, this kind of action is totally uncalled for,” Khongwir said in a statement.

He said the state government should initiate the peace process with the HNLC on a priority basis, especially when the group had, in the past, appealed for it.

Khongwir appealed to the youth of the state to maintain peace saying that any form of violence will only hamper the society.

“We are already facing an economic crisis due to the pandemic and it seems there is no sign of relief yet. The impending third wave looks inevitable,” he said.

“This appeal is largely made in the interest of daily wage earners so as to help them survive in these times of the economic crisis amidst the COVID pandemic,” he added.