India logs 42,909 new Covid cases, 380 deaths

NEW DELHI, August 30 : India on Monday reported 42,909 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

A total of 380 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours pushing the death toll to 4,38,210.

With 7,766 active cases, India’s total active tally rose to 3,76,324, which is 1.15 per cent of the total Covid cases in the county.

India’s total recovery has risen to 3,19,23,405 till Monday with 34,763 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.

With the administration of 31,14,696 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has reached 63.43 crores (63,43,81,358) as per the Union health ministry’s data.

The recovery rate presently stands at 97.51 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was 3.02 per cent on Monday, and the weekly positivity rate has remained below 3 per cent (2.41 per cent) for the last 66 days.

According to the data, a total of 52.01 crore Covid samples have been tested in India so far.

Bharat Biotech has released the first batch of its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin from its new plant in Gujarat.

This will further boost the vaccine supply. The company is also scouting for global manufacturing partners to increase vaccine supply.

IANS