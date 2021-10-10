‘Pushpa’ has helped me explore another side of me: Rashmika

Mumbai, Oct 9 : Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who is receiving a positive response for the first look of her upcoming first multilingual pan-India film ‘Pushpa’, says she has got a chance to explore a different side of her as a performer.

The first look of the poster features a never-seen-before raw and rustic avatar of Rashmika wearing a yellow saree and holding a bunch of flowers.

Expressing her gratitude for the love she has got from her fans and audiences, Rashmika said, “It is so gratifying to receive such heart-warming compliments for my first look of ‘Pushpa’. I was at first nervous and excited, but I’m really glad and thankful for all the love the audiences have showered on ‘Pushpa’.”

She added: “It is my first multi-lingual pan-India movie and I believe that it has given me an opportunity to explore a different side of me as an actress. It’s going to help me establish yet another milestone and I can’t wait for my fans and audiences to see me bring alive the character of Srivalli, who is the soul of the film.”

Apart from ‘Pushpa’, Rashmika also has two Bollywood films lined up. These are ‘Mission Majnu’ with Sidharth Malhotra and ‘Good Bye’, which is in the pipeline, and features Amitabh Bachchan.

‘Pushpa’ is directed by Telugu director Sukumar and also features two multi-award-winning actors Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. It is slated to release on December 21, 2021. (IANS)