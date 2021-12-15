Crime Update

Border breach bid

Arun Kumar Singh, Coy Commander, A-Coy, 28 Bn BSF, Kalaichar in South West Garo Hills, lodged a complaint that on December 9, BSF personnel while on duty detected movement of unidentified miscreants at Indo-Bangladesh border under Kalaichar BOP. When challenged by security personnel, the miscreants fled away towards Bolonggre village under India and Makhnachar village under Bangladesh, and escaped. Later, BSF personnel found that border fencing was breached and one LED light installed in the area was missing.

Theft

Kerdalang Siej, SDO of PHE Pynursla Division, lodged a complaint that in the first week of December, miscreants stole a submersible water pump and three pipes from Wahba Pump House in East Khasi Hills.

Vivek Shukla (48) lodged a complaint that around 3 pm on December 10, miscreants stole construction materials valued around Rs 10 lakh from two construction sites belonging to M/S VSS Building Construction (P) Ltd., at Ampati in South West Garo Hills.