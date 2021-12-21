Energise state planning board or kill it: Saleng

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 20: NCP state president and chairman of the State Programme Implementation and Monitoring Committee, Saleng Sangma said the State Planning Board should be dissolved if it continues to remain dormant.

“The planning board is definitely required but there won’t be any serious planning unless there are some serious people on it. No one should be there just for the sake of the honorarium,” Sangma said on Monday.

Stating that there was once a glimpse of a meeting in Tura in four years, he said the board would earlier convene a meeting once or twice a year depending on the plans the government wants.

Sangma said he had not seen any suggestions coming from the board that has many co-chairmen. When there is no meeting, it means there are no plans. So, it is useless to have the planning board, he said.

Asked if he thinks the board is failing to discharge its duties, he said, “It is true. The board could have given a lot of advice to the government. But when nothing is being brought to the government, how will you expect the government to move ahead?”

“It is like an advisory board and it should have proper planning. It consists of a lot of officers, not just the members. If the chairman does not call for a meeting, none from the board will come,” Sangma said.

Insisting on checks and balances, he said he has not so far seen the board giving a proper advice or suggestion to the government.