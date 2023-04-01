Masterchef winner Nayanjyoti receives grand welcome upon reaching home in Assam

After clinching the Masterchef India 2023 title, 26-year-old Assam boy Nayanjyoti Saikia returned to his hometown in Tinsukia on Saturday, where he was accorded a warm welcome.

The Masterchef title winner was taken from Dibrugarh’s Mohanbari airport to his Gobindopur village through a grand procession.

People in his locality received him with huge enthusiasm and traditional Bihu dance was performed.

Saikia said, “I am speechless. So many people have supported me, nothing is sufficient to thank them.”

He also said that this trophy might inspire other boys to become chefs in their career.

Nayanjyoti Saikia was declared the winner of the cooking reality show Masterchef India 2023 on Friday after successfully completing a number of challenges in the grand finale. He also received a golden chef coat in addition to prize money totaling Rs 25 lakh.

The first runner-up of the competition was also from Assam – Santa Sarmah. Mumbai’s Suvarna Bagul finished as the second runner-up on MasterChef India 2023. Both of them were awarded Rs 5 lakh cash prize.

In the grand finale, chef Sanjeev Kapoor was present along with celebrity chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Garima Arora. Kapoor tasked the three winners with creating a “signature three-course meal” that represented their identity.

With his plate, Nayanjyoti chose to symbolise his hometown of Tinsukia. He served Assamese-style duck as the main course, curry crab as starters, and mixed berry sorbet as dessert.