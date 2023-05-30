We don’t have a monarchy to transfer power by Sengol: Congress

He was speaking during the ‘Statehood Day’ celebrations in Margao. Former MP Eduardo Faleiro, MP Francisco Sardinha, Aldona MLA Carlos Alvares Ferreira, Senior vice president M K Shaikh, Amarnath Panajikar and others were present on the occasion.

Speaking about the inauguration of the new Parliament building, Patkar said “This is not a monarchy for transfer of power by Sengol, that right is with the people who have shown the door to the BJP in Karnataka. Modi has always tried to misguide people and impress them with unwanted things.”

Patkar criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for denying President Droupadi Murmu the right to inaugurate the new Parliament building. “Modi is not a king to practice transfer of power using a sengol,” he said

“The BJP has spread a fake narrative that because of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the liberation of Goa was delayed. This is wrong and they are trying to spread misinformation,” he added.

“The BJP is dividing the people on religion, language and other issues. Modi failed to bring back black money and has taken U turns on all his promises. The time has come to expose their Jumlas and protect our nation,” he said.

He said to protect the culture and peace of Goa, there is a need to win both the Lok Sabha seats in 2024.

Eduardo Faleiro said that post liberation a lot of development has taken place in Goa.

Francisco Sardinha said that statehood is a great day for Goa. “We fought against the merger and preserved our identity. Later with the efforts of Rajiv Gandhi our mother tongue Konkani was included in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution and also we got statehood,” Sardinha added.