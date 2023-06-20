HP set to launch new gaming portfolio with laptops below Rs 60,000

Shillong, June 20: HP is preparing to unveil its latest gaming portfolio this week, with the price range of new gaming laptops expected to start below Rs 60,000.

According to sources, these upcoming gaming laptops from HP are anticipated to be the company’s lightest and thinnest gaming devices ever launched. The aim is to further solidify HP’s position in the Indian PC gaming market.

The new gaming portfolio from HP is designed to target gamers who desire a multipurpose gaming device. With a 33% market share, HP has maintained its leadership in the Indian PC market, as reported by IDC. Furthermore, industry sources suggest that HP commands approximately 38% of gaming PC sales in the country.

The upcoming announcement will introduce a new series of gaming products catering to the needs of casual, serious, and professional gamers. In an effort to enhance the PC gaming experience, HP has invested in gaming infrastructure by launching Omen Playground stores throughout India.

Currently, there are 12 operational Omen Playground stores in 12 cities, providing gamers with a comprehensive gaming experience. These stores offer the opportunity to experience PC gaming free of charge, and HP has been organizing various gaming community events at the Omen Playground locations.