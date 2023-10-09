NE’s first defence tech expo in Guwahati from Oct 10

Guwahati, Oct 9 : In a first-ever exposition in the Northeast, a host of Indian defence equipment manufacturers will be showcasing advanced weapons and defence technologies during a two-day event here from Tuesday.

The event – “East Tech 2023” – is an initiative taken by the Eastern Army Command in association with the commerce and industries department of the Assam government to create awareness of contemporary technologies and hardware solutions available with Indian defence manufactures under ‘Raksha Atmanirbharat’ to meet ever evolving operational dynamics in Eastern Command with indigenous, innovative and future technologies.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will inaugurate the two-day exposition at the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre here on Tuesday.

Over 200 indigenous manufacturers, startups and MSMEs will be showcasing cutting-edge weapons, vehicles and tech solutions ranging from assault rifles to military drones.

The exhibition aims to promote and provide a platform to various start-ups and major players of the defence industries hailing from Assam and other Northeastern states to showcase their latest innovation in the defence sector.

Further, the event is expected to enable greater engagement with the Indian private sector, research and development organizations, including participation of IITs and academia.

A seminar on niche technologies and a medical symposium will also be a part of the event.