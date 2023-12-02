Saturday, December 2, 2023
No Scindia, no traitor left in Congress: Digvijaya on eve of counting

By: Agencies

Bhopal, Dec 2: Former Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Saturday denied the possibility of “horse-trading” in Madhya Pradesh, if the Congress is voted to power on Sunday.

The former Chief Minister said, “We have no Scindia (Jyotiraditya) and no traitor in the Congress now.” On the eve of vote counting scheduled for Sunday, the Congress leader told the press that the Congress was confident of returning to power by unseating the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP Government in Madhya Pradesh.

He said, “Tomorrow we will know where CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan stands. We will win more than 130 seats, not less than that in Madhya Pradesh.”

The Congress has been targeting Jyotiraditya Scindia for leaving the party and defecting to the BJP, by calling him a “traitor” during poll campaigns, which has often led to a war of words between top politicians in Madhya Pradesh.

Scindia had toppled the Kamal Nath-led Congress Government by shifting to the BJP in March 2020.

IANS

