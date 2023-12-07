Thursday, December 7, 2023
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Vicky Kaushal: ‘Katrina is perfect candidate for reverse psychology’

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

Shillong, December 7: Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal, who is receiving a positive response to his recently released film ‘Sam Bahadur’, graced the latest episode of the streaming chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ with his ‘Lust Stories’ co-star Kiara Advani. During the episode, Vicky revealed that his wife, actress Katrina Kaif is “the perfect candidate for reverse psychology”.

During the ‘Koffee Shots’ round, the show host Karan Johar, asked the guests if they have cracked the code to get their spouses to do what they want.

While Kiara didn’t have an answer to this, Vicky spilled the beans about how consensus is reached in the Kaushal house.

Talking about the same, Vicky said, “Katrina is a perfect candidate for reverse psychology. If I want her to agree on something, I have to wholeheartedly, with abundance agree to what she wants. And then she turns around and says, ‘BTW I see the point in what you’re saying’, and then she comes around”.

Vicky also shared his experience of working with Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan. Vicky said, “I’ll share an incident, one of the shoot dates, he had to rush to Delhi for some very important work and it couldn’t have happened at another time or another day and it was a very critical kind of a moment in the film for my character which was with him and he just couldn’t be there for that shot and I had to give that shot with a body double and he had to rush”.

The ‘Uri’ actor continued, “After he got done with his work which was like insanely important in Delhi, late in the night, he had called which I missed because there was an event and then he messaged me. A long message saying, ‘Vicky, wo shot hum dobaara karenge. I am really sorry I missed that, I couldn’t be there to give just the cues, I couldn’t be there, We’ll do that shot again’. I had to call him and convince him ki nahi Raju sir is happy and it went okay and there is no need and pata nahi mujhse waapis hoga ki bhi nahi but I was nervous, But he was like, no, we will do it again, I am feeling terrible that I couldn’t be there”. (IANS)

Previous article
Buzz Entertainment

Related articles

Environment

Our people have very high tolerance for wild animal: Meghalaya Forest Ranger Marthilina

   Marthilina M Sangma, the first woman Forest Rager from Meghalaya's Garo tribe, who has been conferred Van Durga...
News Alert

Enforcement Directorate takes custody of Tower Ponzi group chief

Shillong, December 7: Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said that their sleuths have taken Ramendu Chattopadhyay into their remand...
Technology

Apple joins AI race with releasing model framework for its silicon chips

Shillong, December 7: As artificial intelligence (AI) takes centre-stage across companies, Apple’s machine learning research team has released...
Technology

Revolutionising India’s digital landscape, realme democratising 5G with C67 5G

Shillong, December 7: 5G, being the fifth generation of mobile technology, promises to transform communication and information access...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Our people have very high tolerance for wild animal: Meghalaya Forest Ranger Marthilina

Environment 0
   Marthilina M Sangma, the first woman Forest Rager from...

Enforcement Directorate takes custody of Tower Ponzi group chief

News Alert 0
Shillong, December 7: Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said that...

Apple joins AI race with releasing model framework for its silicon chips

Technology 0
Shillong, December 7: As artificial intelligence (AI) takes centre-stage...
Load more

Popular news

Our people have very high tolerance for wild animal: Meghalaya Forest Ranger Marthilina

Environment 0
   Marthilina M Sangma, the first woman Forest Rager from...

Enforcement Directorate takes custody of Tower Ponzi group chief

News Alert 0
Shillong, December 7: Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said that...

Apple joins AI race with releasing model framework for its silicon chips

Technology 0
Shillong, December 7: As artificial intelligence (AI) takes centre-stage...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge