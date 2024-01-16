President Murmu inaugurates 5th M’laya Games amidst fanfare

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Jan 15: All roads led to the PA Sangma Stadium on Monday evening even as heightened security upon the arrival of the President of India, Draupadi Murmu who inaugurated the 5th edition of the Meghalaya Games in Tura could not dampen the spirits of those that came to have a glimpse of the first citizen of the country inaugurating the biggest sporting event in the state.

The Games got off to a rollicking start in front of an audience of over 10,000 that came to not only see the President but welcome her on her maiden visit to the region. It was a show of un-dampened spirit despite the heightened nature of security all across the town and along the route the President took.

The inauguration took place in the presence of Governor Phagu Chauhan, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Sports Minister Shakliar Warjri, and Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma, along with almost the entire Cabinet.

Prior to entering the stadium, the President paid homage to late PA Sangma, whose bust she garlanded in the presence of the late leader’s wife, Sarodini K Sangma and their three children — James, Conrad, and Agatha.

The inauguration marked a red letter day for the town of Tura as it finally put the town of the sporting map of places where major sporting events have taken place. It was also a show of a small town working overtime to manage its resources to ensure all that came will go back with happy memories of their stay, including the President and the Governor.

People, especially the various dance performers continued to brave the chilly weather in their traditional attire while the band from 2nd MLP Goeragre continued to remain in their places awaiting the arrival of the President. Those inside were envious of the fact that the ones on the road would be the first to get a glance of the President while those outside only wished to get in.

Within the stadium, the atmosphere was electric with performances throughout the day. The tight security meant that even VIPs, including ministers and MLAs were inside the stadium hours prior waiting to greet the President.

The President arrived at 5:05 pm outside the stadium where her first act, that was seen through live-stream, paying her respect to the late Speaker and first tribal Speaker in the country, PA Sangma, drew huge rounds of applause, both from inside and outside the stadium.

Upon entering the stadium to a bigger round of applause, the President along with the rest of the stadium while the band played the National Anthem. She was joined on the dais by the Governor, the CM, his cabinet colleagues Shakliar Warjri and Rakkam Sangma and Tura MP Agatha Sangma.

She was welcomed with the traditional dance forms of all three major tribes of the state of Meghalaya.

Agatha provided the welcome speech where not only thanked the President for her presence but commended the fact that she was the first tribal President of the country and an inspiration to the entire tribal community in the country.

During her address, President Murmu once again paid homage to late PA Sangma before asserting that there was an urgent need to support talent from the tribal areas and groom them to become professional sportspersons.

“I am happy to note that the society of Northeast encourages women to play and join sports as a profession. I am confident that the Meghalaya Games will encourage athletes for excellence, promote competitiveness and create a vibrant sporting ecosystem in the state,” she stated.

In a move that won the hearts of all that came to watch the President inaugurate the Games, after finishing her speech and moving away from the dais, President Murmu returned again to the dais to thank the dancers that came to perform for her in chilly conditions.

The CM during his address called the games an investment in the youth of the state, the most important asset the state has.

“The returns on this investment will be there for the generations to come. Creating opportunities for them to excel in sports and other fields of human achievement is the single most priority of our government. We are in the process of building new sports infrastructures at every level for them to channelize their potential in the right direction. The presence of President of India will remain historic for our beautiful state of Meghalaya,” said the CM while thanking the organizers of the event.

The CM also acknowledged the pain of the dancers who withstood the biting cold and thanked them for their perseverance.

Meanwhile, in a first once again, the entire opening ceremony was live-streamed across the town of Tura through LEDs that were installed at various locations across the town. The entire town was witness to the first ever Olympic level competition being flagged off by the first citizen of the country.