Monday, January 29, 2024
EnvironmentNATIONALNews Alert

IRF Executive Director lauds successful rhino conservation  in India

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Guwahati, Jan 29: International Rhino Foundation (IRF) has applauded the hitherto successful conservation of Greater One-horned Rhino in India especially in rhino bearing protected areas  of Kaziranga, Manas, Orang and Pobitora in Assam and appreciated the sustained sincere efforts put in by biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak to compliment the efforts pout of the government authorities for achieve the goal of rhino conservation.

The Executive Director of the IRF, Nina Fascione who has been on a two-week tour to India visiting all rhino-bearing areas in country, today lauded the research-driven work of Aaranyak team for conservation  of the one-horned Indian rhino and other important species, habitat protection and restoration, engagement of community in conservation efforts.

During an interaction  with the Aaranyak team here today, the IRF senior official stated that the IRF would be looking forward for much longer association with Aaranyak for the conservation of Greater One-Horned Rhino whose global population now stood at around 4,014.

The IRF, a global donor agency that has been supporting conservation of different species of rhino in several countries in Africa and Asia,  has been working with Aaranyak  for about 12 years now on rhino conservation issues.

“I have been amazed by the successful conservation  of India Rhinos in this part of the globe  and IRF  would be keen to support the conservation efforts of the species in years to come,” Nina Fascione said stressing on the need for monitoring of the rhino population on sustained manner for their effective protection.

Stating that the Greater One-horned Rhino that is thriving in India needs better global attention for its sustained conservation, the IRF official also called for knowledge sharing among all the rhino bearing countries in the world regarding their respective rhino conservation efforts.

 

Previous article
MP, Rajasthan sign MoU over sharing river water
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

MP, Rajasthan sign MoU over sharing river water

Jaipur, Jan 29: Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have signed a MoU over East Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) water...
Environment

Aaranyak trains HEC-hit villagers to install solar fence for mitigation

Guwahati, Jan 29: The sustained efforts of biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak for mitigation of human-elephant conflict (HEC) and facilitation...
NATIONAL

Merit over ‘maarpit’, Raj Thackeray wants maximum Marathis to grab Railways jobs

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray on Monday exhorted his party to ensure the...
NATIONAL

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra enters Bihar

Patna, Jan 29:  The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi entered Bihar on Monday. He will...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

MP, Rajasthan sign MoU over sharing river water

NATIONAL 0
Jaipur, Jan 29: Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have signed...

Aaranyak trains HEC-hit villagers to install solar fence for mitigation

Environment 0
Guwahati, Jan 29: The sustained efforts of biodiversity conservation...

Merit over ‘maarpit’, Raj Thackeray wants maximum Marathis to grab Railways jobs

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj...
Load more

Popular news

MP, Rajasthan sign MoU over sharing river water

NATIONAL 0
Jaipur, Jan 29: Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have signed...

Aaranyak trains HEC-hit villagers to install solar fence for mitigation

Environment 0
Guwahati, Jan 29: The sustained efforts of biodiversity conservation...

Merit over ‘maarpit’, Raj Thackeray wants maximum Marathis to grab Railways jobs

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge